The AI risks being ignored

Ian says people are increasingly worried about the concept of p(doom), the probability that AI causes a civilization-ending event. However, he argues that framing is overblown, and that it shifts attention away from near-term threats that are very real.

The more pressing concern, Ian says, is p(crisis): the near-certain likelihood that AI will support dangerous events in the short term, from cyberattacks and ransomware to biological weapons and market disruptions. These aren't hypotheticals. They are already happening in small but significant ways.

Ian also examines why effective governance remains out of reach: the Trump administration is focused on winning the AI race against China, not regulating it. Voluntary steps from AI companies are welcome but insufficient. And China has little interest in any framework that would constrain its own development.