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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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The AI risks being ignoredplay icon

The AI risks being ignored

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In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer breaks down why the AI risks dominating the headlines may not be the ones worth worrying about.

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