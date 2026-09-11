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Special Coverage: 25 Years Since 9/11

GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

How 9/11 reshaped America and the worldplay icon

How 9/11 reshaped America and the world

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September 11, 2001 was a day that forever changed America… and the world. It reordered domestic politics, reshaped how Americans thought about national security, and how the United States wielded its enormous power around the world. Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper joins Ian Bremmer on GZERO World on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 to reflect on the immediate shock of the attacks and their lasting impact on American society and foreign policy. Has the United States learned the right lessons or do we risk repeating the mistakes of the post-9/11 era?
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gzero worldmark esperian bremmer911september 11 attackwar on terrorwar in irannational securityafghanistan wariranseptember 11

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About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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