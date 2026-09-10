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Special Coverage: 25 Years Since 9/11

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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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The lasting impact of 9/11 on US leadershipplay icon

The lasting impact of 9/11 on US leadership

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iraq warafghanistanbush administrationwar on terrorseptember 11

In this ‘ask ian,’ Ian Bremmer reflects on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, examining the long-term consequences of America's response to the attacks.

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iraq warafghanistanbush administrationwar on terrorseptember 11

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