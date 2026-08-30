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GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

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Humanity's next giant leap in space exploration

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astronaut china chris hadfield humanity ian bremmer international space station moon space race us gzero world space exploration

More than 50 years after the Apollo missions, humanity is entering a new era of space exploration. Falling launch costs, private companies, and the discovery of water on the Moon are making a permanent human presence beyond Earth more realistic than ever.

On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with astronaut Chris Hadfield to discuss what it will take to return to the Moon – and stay there. They explore the growing competition between the US and China, whether the Moon can avoid becoming the next geopolitical battleground, and how countries might establish rules for settling and developing the lunar surface. Hadfield also explains how private companies are transforming spaceflight, the technological hurdles to building permanent lunar settlements, why humans will eventually need to make the journey to Mars, and what spending nearly six months aboard the International Space Station taught him about life on Earth.
astronaut china chris hadfield humanity ian bremmer international space station moon space race us gzero world space exploration

More from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia Yuen Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

GZERO Series

World Leader Book Club

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
US-Canada trade war heats up

Quick Take

Quick Take
Why AI needs a global referee

ask ian

ask ian
The collapse of the aid system

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
The case of the missing world leader

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Thousands of migrants cross into Spanish territory

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Democrats have a Platner problem – even after Platner

The Debrief

The Debrief
Understanding AI in 2025 with Global Stage

Global Stage

Global Stage