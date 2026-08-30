Humanity's next giant leap in space exploration

More than 50 years after the Apollo missions, humanity is entering a new era of space exploration. Falling launch costs, private companies, and the discovery of water on the Moon are making a permanent human presence beyond Earth more realistic than ever.

On GZERO World,sits down with astronautto discuss what it will take to return to the Moon – and stay there. They explore the growing competition between the US and China, whether the Moon can avoid becoming the next geopolitical battleground, and how countries might establish rules for settling and developing the lunar surface. Hadfield also explains how private companies are transforming spaceflight, the technological hurdles to building permanent lunar settlements, why humans will eventually need to make the journey to Mars, and what spending nearly six months aboard the International Space Station taught him about life on Earth.