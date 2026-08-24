Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

Presented by

sponsor_image
US-Canada trade war heats upplay icon

US-Canada trade war heats up

Make us preferred on Google
united statestariffsmark carneydonald trumpusmcatradecanada

In his latest Quick Take, Ian Bremmer examines the collapse of US-Canada trade talks and what it reveals about President Trump’s growing political vulnerability.

Keep reading...Show less
united statestariffsmark carneydonald trumpusmcatradecanada

More from Quick Take

GZERO Series

How America's retreat from foreign aid is changing the world

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
World Leader Book Club

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Why AI needs a global referee

ask ian

ask ian
The collapse of the aid system

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
A frozen labor market in the US?

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Thousands of migrants cross into Spanish territory

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Democrats have a Platner problem – even after Platner

The Debrief

The Debrief
Understanding AI in 2025 with Global Stage

Global Stage

Global Stage