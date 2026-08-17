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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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US plan to divide the world’s AI alliances? play icon

US plan to divide the world’s AI alliances?

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In his latest Quick Take, Ian Bremmer asks whether the United States should be pushing countries to choose between American and Chinese technology as the AI race accelerates.

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artificial intelligence united states trump semiconductors alliance global south technology china

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