US plan to divide the world’s AI alliances?

Ian looks at Pax Silica, a proposed US initiative aimed to strengthen supply chains for AI, semiconductors and critical minerals. He says the initiative is “good” and “overdue,” but questions whether tying it to a broader choice between the US and China is the right strategy.

Ian warns that many governments are already wary of becoming too dependent on the United States, while the future of AI remains highly uncertain. “Do you want to make a bet specifically on President Trump’s policies when you know that they might not have staying power?” he asks.

Ultimately, Ian questions whether AI should be treated as a zero-sum technology at all. Given how quickly AI is evolving and its potential impact on the economy, national security and society, he argues that greater global coordination will be necessary to manage its risks and opportunities.