The world isn't governing AI fast enough
September 28, 2026
Global Stage LIVE from United Nations WATCH REPLAY
In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer breaks down why artificial intelligence is driving both economic optimism and growing backlash, and why the US and China appear to be heading toward confrontation instead of cooperation on AI.
Ian explains that AI dominated his conversations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, with Chinese officials expressing confidence that they are leading the AI race with cheaper technology than US frontier models. He notes that while the US and China discussed a bilateral AI channel at their summit, neither side is willing to slow down, and the US government has not stepped up to lead on regulation or governance.
Ian points to recent incidents, including an AI model accessing Australia's public health system, as evidence that AI risks are outpacing the systems meant to contain them. He argues that without proactive governance, the world is likely to see a major crisis before any meaningful policy response, even as he remains optimistic about AI's potential to boost productivity and economic growth.
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