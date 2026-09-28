The world isn't governing AI fast enough

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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer breaks down why artificial intelligence is driving both economic optimism and growing backlash, and why the US and China appear to be heading toward confrontation instead of cooperation on AI.

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