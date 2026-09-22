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GZERO Europe

Watch insights on the latest news about Europe from Carl Bildt, Co-Chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations and former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Sweden.

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Trump climbs down on Greenlandplay icon

Trump climbs down on Greenland

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In this GZERO Europe, Carl Bildt breaks down the security agreement set to be signed between the US, Denmark and Greenland, and why it marks a reversal for President Trump.
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