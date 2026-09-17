Canada and the EU deepen ties as trust in the US erodes

Ian discusses the significance of EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's invitation for Canada to become an associate member of the EU, calling it historic and a sign that other countries, including Australia and the United Kingdom, may pursue similar realignment.

He credits President Trump's short-term, transactional approach with accelerating this shift, noting that Canadians across the political spectrum, including former conservative prime ministers, have pushed back against the administration's approach to Canada.

Lastly, Ian says the damage to US-Canada relations is permanent but not irreversible. He expects US predictability to return after Trump leaves office, even as some structural shifts in American foreign policy persist.