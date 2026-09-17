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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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Canada and the EU deepen ties as trust in the US erodesplay icon

Canada and the EU deepen ties as trust in the US erodes

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In this ‘ask ian,' Ian Bremmer explains why Canada and Europe are moving to deepen their relationship, and what it signals about trust in Washington.

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