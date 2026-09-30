Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

ask ian

Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

Presented by

sponsor_image
Brazil's razor-close presidential raceplay icon

Brazil's razor-close presidential race

Make us preferred on Google
bolsonarolula da silvaelectionschinacorruptionsuprbrazil

In this ‘ask ian,’ Ian Bremmer breaks down Brazil's presidential election, a race too close to call heading into Sunday's vote.

Keep reading...Show less
bolsonarolula da silvaelectionschinacorruptionsuprbrazil

More from ask ian

GZERO Series

UN Chief António Guterres on global power, AI, and a world in crisis

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Delcy Rodríguez CONFRONTS Trump after his UN speech

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
The world isn't governing AI fast enough

Quick Take

Quick Take
AI is changing the doomsday equation

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
The case of the missing world leader

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Trump climbs down on Greenland

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
A global food crisis looms. Can earth save the Earth?

The Debrief

The Debrief
Understanding AI in 2025 with Global Stage

Global Stage

Global Stage