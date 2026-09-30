A global food crisis looms. Can earth save the Earth?

The Iran war is making it more expensive than ever for farmers to grow food, and it's exposing how fragile the global food supply has become. Can a new approach to soil save it? Eurasia Group's sustainability head Franck Gbaguidi breaks it down.

The effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted fertilizer and fuel shipments, while diesel near $6.50 a gallon means filling a large combine can cost more than $2,100. As farmers confront failing supply chains and extreme weather, regenerative agriculture could offer a lifeline. Franck Gbaguidi explains how healthier soil, cover crops, and less plowing could reduce farms’ dependence on imported fertilizer and fuel—and help avert the next global food crisis.

Produced in partnership with Bayer.