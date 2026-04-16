Latest Stories

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The Debrief

The latest in geopolitical news explained by GZERO Media and Eurasia Group experts.

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Hormuz standoff: Who blinks first?play icon

Hormuz standoff: Who blinks first?

In Iran, a shooting war has given way to a fragile ceasefire and a high-stakes standoff in the Strait of Hormuz, with the global economy hanging in the balance.

Iran now holds effective control over a critical oil chokepoint, says Eurasia Group energy analyst Gregory Brew, while the US enforces its own blockade to try to squeeze Iran. The result: dueling blockades, rising prices, and a simple question—which side will blink first? And how much economic damage will be done in the meantime?

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