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GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

The Iran war's global fallout (so far)play icon

The Iran war's global fallout (so far)

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american enterprise instituteamericas allieschinaconflictglobal economyian bremmerinternational relationsinternational waterwaysiran warkori schakemiddle eastoil pricespresident trumprussiastrait of hormuzukraineus

The Iran war has had a ripple effect on the global economy and international relations way beyond the Middle East. Kori Schake of the American Enterprise Institute joins Ian Bremmer to discuss how the conflict is redrawing power for the US, Russia, China, and America's allies.

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american enterprise instituteamericas allieschinaconflictglobal economyian bremmerinternational relationsinternational waterwaysiran warkori schakemiddle eastoil pricespresident trumprussiastrait of hormuzukraineus

More from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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