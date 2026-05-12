Did the US actually stabilize Venezuela?
May 12, 2026
There are signs of progress. Political prisoners have been released, civil society is cautiously reemerging, and some opposition figures have returned to the country. But many key figures from the old regime remain in power, inflation remains catastrophic, and there is still no timeline for national elections.
“It's clearly a positive trajectory, but there are limitations in how far that's going, and it deserves being watched really closely going forward.”
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