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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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Did the US actually stabilize Venezuela?play icon

Did the US actually stabilize Venezuela?

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Ian Bremmer breaks down the complicated reality inside Venezuela after Nicolás Maduro’s removal from power. While the Trump administration sees the operation as a major foreign policy victory, Ian argues the harder challenge is only beginning; turning Venezuela into a stable economy and a representative democracy.
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