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GZERO Europe

Watch insights on the latest news about Europe from Carl Bildt, Co-Chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations and former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Sweden.

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Is UK PM Keir Starmer finished?play icon

Is UK PM Keir Starmer finished?

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canadacarl bildteuropeeuropean unioneuropes futurelabournigel farageuk prime ministerkeir starmer
Carl Bildt answers two major political questions shaping Europe’s future: Could Canada ever join the European Union? And is UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer politically finished after Labour’s disastrous local election results?
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canadacarl bildteuropeeuropean unioneuropes futurelabournigel farageuk prime ministerkeir starmer

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