Is UK PM Keir Starmer finished?
May 11, 2026
Watch insights on the latest news about Europe from Carl Bildt, Co-Chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations and former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Sweden.
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Bildt explains why geography, and EU rules, make Canadian membership impossible, even as ties between Europe and Canada deepen amid global instability. He also breaks down the growing political turmoil in the UK, Nigel Farage’s continued rise, and why he believes Starmer ultimately won’t lead Labour into the next general election.
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