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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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Why the US-China summit changed very littleplay icon

Why the US-China summit changed very little

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Ian Bremmer breaks down the high-stakes summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing, one of the most consequential meetings between the two leaders in years, but one that produced remarkably few concrete outcomes.

Ian explains why that may actually be good news. With Trump politically weakened at home and facing mounting pressure over Iran and the economy, the risk of major concessions or destabilizing rhetoric was significant. Instead, both sides largely avoided escalation, especially on Taiwan.

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