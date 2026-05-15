Why the US-China summit changed very little
May 15, 2026
Ian Bremmer breaks down the high-stakes summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing, one of the most consequential meetings between the two leaders in years, but one that produced remarkably few concrete outcomes.
Ian explains why that may actually be good news. With Trump politically weakened at home and facing mounting pressure over Iran and the economy, the risk of major concessions or destabilizing rhetoric was significant. Instead, both sides largely avoided escalation, especially on Taiwan.
But Ian argues the summit revealed something bigger: the world is not entering a classic “Thucydides Trap” between a rising China and declining America. Instead, the US remains extraordinarily powerful, militarily, technologically, and financially, while increasingly choosing to step back from global leadership.
“The reason why we're in a G-Zero world today is because the United States is unilaterally withdrawing from its global leadership.”
Ian explains why that matters far more than whether Trump or Xi “won” the summit.
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