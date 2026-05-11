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GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

Inside the Pentagon's AI war machineplay icon

Inside the Pentagon's AI war machine

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ai warfareartificial intelligenceautonomous targetingian bremmerirankatrina mansonpentagonproject maventechus militaryvenezuelawar machineanthropic

The Pentagon has poured billions into AI warfare, from drone footage analysis to autonomous targeting. Katrina Manson, author of Project Maven and Bloomberg reporter, joins Ian Bremmer to trace how AI went from a computer experiment to key technology for the Pentagon, and why some risks and moral stakes remain unresolved.

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ai warfareartificial intelligenceautonomous targetingian bremmerirankatrina mansonpentagonproject maventechus militaryvenezuelawar machineanthropic

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About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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