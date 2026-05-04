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Puppet Regime

PUPPET REGIME is GZERO's award-winning political satire series that uses puppets to parody world leaders. Now more than ever, sometimes all you can do is laugh.

New Trump acronym on Wall Street, muchachos...play icon

New Trump acronym on Wall Street, muchachos...

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puppet regimetrump puppetwall streetnachocomedysatire

Apparently they really are saying this on Wall Street now. But are they SINGING it?

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puppet regimetrump puppetwall streetnachocomedysatire

More from Puppet Regime

About the Show

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Donald Trump, The Greatest American 2.0

The Donald is back in office, ready to claim and rename whatever he wants.

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Vladimir Putin, Meddler-in-Chief

America’s most persistent troll also loves to dish ruthless advice on his own AMA public access show.

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Mohammed bin Salman, The Crown Prince of Darkness

Just a regular guy who likes to tell jokes, make roasts, and order hits.

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Narendra Modi, Saffron Minister of India

Aspiring nationalist strongman but also…. heartthrob Bollywood crooner!

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Xi Jinping, President Emperor of the People's Republic of China

The big daddy of China, famous for his friendship with(out) limits.

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Kim Jong-Un, The Supremest Leader

This finely-coiffed, short-tempered despot has his weaknesses: for surf rock, edibles, and Cardi B.

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Volodymyr Zelensky, Humble President of Ukraine

Your friendly neighborhood freedom fighter, who could always use more ammo.

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Elon Musk, Tech Support

The world's richest man and biggest fan of chainsaws.

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