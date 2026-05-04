Trump's 'Project Freedom'

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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer unpacks a rapidly shifting US strategy toward Iran as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to disrupt global shipping and raise the risk of further escalation.
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