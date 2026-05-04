Trump's 'Project Freedom'

Ian highlights growing confusion over Washington’s approach, noting that what was first presented as a “humanitarian mission” under ‘Project Freedom’ quickly shifted away from direct naval escort following early reports of attacks in the strait.

“You shouldn’t expect that shipping volume through the strait is going to change in the near term,” Ian warns, citing persistent security risks and declining merchant traffic.

Ian also stresses that Iran retains substantial military capacity, including thousands of drones and a significant number of missile launchers, despite sustained strikes. Given the US military buildup in the region, Ian says that the risk of escalation remains high, with no clear off-ramp in sight