Is an Iran deal in sight?

He points to a key shift in President Trump’s stance on Iran’s nuclear program, moving away from earlier hardline demands. Ian says what was “utterly unacceptable just a week ago” is now being reframed as negotiable in the pursuit of an agreement.

Ian says Trump is also trying to broaden the diplomatic agenda by reviving talk of the Abraham Accords, but warns that key countries like Saudi Arabia joining remain unlikely.

While momentum is building, Ian cautions the situation is still fragile, with “plenty of ways that this can screw up.”