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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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Is an Iran deal in sight?play icon

Is an Iran deal in sight?

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In his latest “ask ian,” Ian Bremmer says momentum is building toward a possible deal with Iran, driven by sustained negotiations and shifting US positions.“There’s still ongoing negotiations at a high level,” Ian notes, adding that Washington and Tehran are maintaining “a significant amount of ongoing touch points.”
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