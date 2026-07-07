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NATO summit signals stability amid Trump uncertainty

NATO summit signals stability amid Trump uncertainty play icon
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Ian Bremmer
By Ian BremmerJuly 07, 2026
Ian Bremmer

Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution.

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In his latest “ask ian,” Ian Bremmer says this is not a momentous NATO summit, and that may be the best thing about it.

Europe is spending significantly more on defense, Ukraine is doing more successfully on the battlefield, and President Trump has less leverage than he did when he could argue allies were not spending enough.

Ian says NATO is stronger than before the war. It is larger, Europe is spending more, and Ukraine is learning how to fight with advanced weapons, artificial intelligence, and drones in ways that benefit the alliance.

At the same time, the US is seen as less reliable under Trump, and that is changing Europe’s defense choices. “Be careful what you wish for,” Ian says, noting that more spending driven by mistrust of America will increasingly mean more production, technology sharing, and capital investment inside Europe.

Ian’s takeaway: less uncertainty, less volatility, and a NATO summit closer to normal than many expected.

nato summit nato trump ukraine europe us foreign policy

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