US-China cooperation falls short on Russia-Ukraine war and AI
June 30, 2026
In his latest “ask ian,” Ian Bremmer says the US and China should use their growing engagement to address two major global challenges where cooperation could have an outsized impact: the war in Ukraine and the risks posed by artificial intelligence.
On the Russia-Ukraine war, Ian says the US and China are uniquely positioned to pressure Vladimir Putin toward a ceasefire, with the US holding influence through NATO support for Ukraine and China serving as Russia’s most important strategic partner.
On AI, Ian warns that the US and China’s dominance in the technology could bring extraordinary benefits, but also create serious risks, from cyber vulnerabilities and advanced weapons systems to the potential development of bioweapons.
“The Americans and Chinese should be talking about more than they are,” Ian says, arguing that cooperation does not require trust only a shared interest in avoiding catastrophic outcomes.
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