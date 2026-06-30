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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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US-China cooperation falls short on Russia-Ukraine war and AI play icon

US-China cooperation falls short on Russia-Ukraine war and AI

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In his latest “ask ian,” Ian Bremmer says the US and China should use their growing engagement to address two major global challenges where cooperation could have an outsized impact: the war in Ukraine and the risks posed by artificial intelligence.

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