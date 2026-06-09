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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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The battle for the Senateplay icon

The battle for the Senate

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In his latest “ask ian,” Ian Bremmer says the fight for Senate control is driving Democrats to make tough political tradeoffs as primary season unfolds.

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