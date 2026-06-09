The battle for the Senate

Much of the attention has centered on Democratic candidate Graham Platner, whose blend of populist economics and personal controversies has put him in the spotlight. Ian argues the campaign reflects a broader shift in US politics rather than an isolated case.

“Now you could say that Graham Platner is the candidate for literally everybody,” Ian notes, pointing to a platform that includes higher taxes on the wealthy, stronger unions, Medicare for All, and an end to congressional stock trading.

But he also notes the political dilemma Democrats face as they prioritize electoral gains. “Is this the time that the Democrats are going to embrace a guy that is deeply problematic in many ways because he’s going to pick them up a seat?” Ian asks.

For Ian, the trend is larger than one race: populism and anti-establishment politics are reshaping both parties heading toward 2028.