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The new smoke-free craze

The new smoke-free craze
Farida Dowidar
Farida Dowidar
By Farida DowidarJuly 06, 2026
Farida Dowidar

Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East & North Africa.

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Nicotine pouches have exploded in popularity, and Zyn, the leading brand, is expected to see nearly $33 billion in sales growth. Like vapes, pouches are part of the wave of smoke-free nicotine products creating new revenue streams for tobacco companies while sales of cigarettes in places like the US have seen a sharp decline. While the nicotine-laden products are stirring concerns for public health, US states like Colorado have welcomed Zyn into the fold, building new production plants and handing out tax credits.

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