Nicotine pouches have exploded in popularity, and Zyn, the leading brand, is expected to see nearly $33 billion in sales growth. Like vapes, pouches are part of the wave of smoke-free nicotine products creating new revenue streams for tobacco companies while sales of cigarettes in places like the US have seen a sharp decline. While the nicotine-laden products are stirring concerns for public health, US states like Colorado have welcomed Zyn into the fold, building new production plants and handing out tax credits.
Hard Numbers
The new smoke-free craze
Farida Dowidar
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By Farida DowidarJuly 06, 2026
Farida Dowidar
Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East & North Africa.