Bill Maher: There are more checks on Trump's power than you think

Can America's institutions still constrain President Trump? In this clip from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Bill Maher reflects on how his view of Trump's second term has evolved. While he remains deeply concerned about many of the president's actions, Maher argues that Congress, the courts, and even some Republicans have proven more willing to push back than many expected.
Maher points to Trump's failed efforts to slash federal agencies, court rulings blocking parts of his immigration agenda and tariff policy, and instances where members of his own party broke ranks. Together, he argues, they demonstrate that the constitutional system continues to impose meaningful limits on presidential power.
That doesn't mean Maher believes the danger has passed. He remains critical of Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his broader view of executive authority. But for now, he argues, the institutions designed to check the presidency are still functioning, and that's a reason for cautious optimism.
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