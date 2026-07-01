Bill Maher: There are more checks on Trump's power than you think

Maher points to Trump's failed efforts to slash federal agencies, court rulings blocking parts of his immigration agenda and tariff policy, and instances where members of his own party broke ranks. Together, he argues, they demonstrate that the constitutional system continues to impose meaningful limits on presidential power.

That doesn't mean Maher believes the danger has passed. He remains critical of Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his broader view of executive authority. But for now, he argues, the institutions designed to check the presidency are still functioning, and that's a reason for cautious optimism.