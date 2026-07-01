Flamingo protests take flight in Albania

Over the past month, Albania has seen its largest street demonstrations since the fall of communism nearly four decades ago. The protests in the small Balkan country were touched off by the start of construction on a seaside luxury resort linked to US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The project would despoil a protected stretch of Adriatic coastline that is a favorite spot for flamingos and other birds. But protesters’ demands have since widened to include calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama, investigations into corruption, and tighter restrictions on foreign investment. Rama claims the protests are being stoked by foreign anti-Trump activists, social media algorithms, and Iran. The so-called “Flamingo Revolution” has gained support from some EU lawmakers who see it as an assertion of national sovereignty and environmental protection. On Tuesday, things escalated, as clashes broke out between protesters and police.

Echoing other nations, India steps up deportations

Turns out that it’s not just the United States , European countries , and South Africa that are ramping up deportation efforts. It’s India, too. The country has been expelling migrants – predominantly Muslims of Bengali heritage – across the 2,500-mile-long border with Bangladesh, sometimes in the middle of the night. The deportations, dubbed “push-ins,” have been going on for some time but have ramped up since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party won local elections in West Bengal, which borders Bangladesh, in May. The state’s new chief minister said in June that they had deported 10,000 illegal Bangladeshi migrants. The deportation push has exacerbated tensions between New Delhi and Dhaka, which have worsened since India provided safe haven for ousted Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina.

Iran and Oman eye a side hustle in Hormuz