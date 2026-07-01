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Albania’s flamingo protests spiral, India ramps up deportations into Bangladesh, Oman and Iran plan for Hormuz tolls

Protesters hold flamingo-shaped placards and a large representation of a flamingo as they demonstrate against the government, in Tirana, Albania, on June 22, 2026.​

Protesters hold flamingo-shaped placards and a large representation of a flamingo as they demonstrate against the government, following weeks of protests against a planned luxury resort backed by a company linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, on an environmentally sensitive part of the Adriatic coast, in Tirana, Albania, on June 22, 2026.

REUTERS/Valdrin Xhemaj
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz

Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.

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Farida Dowidar
Farida Dowidar

Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East & North Africa.

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July 01, 2026
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Flamingo protests take flight in Albania

Over the past month, Albania has seen its largest street demonstrations since the fall of communism nearly four decades ago. The protests in the small Balkan country were touched off by the start of construction on a seaside luxury resort linked to US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The project would despoil a protected stretch of Adriatic coastline that is a favorite spot for flamingos and other birds. But protesters’ demands have since widened to include calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama, investigations into corruption, and tighter restrictions on foreign investment. Rama claims the protests are being stoked by foreign anti-Trump activists, social media algorithms, and Iran. The so-called “Flamingo Revolution” has gained support from some EU lawmakers who see it as an assertion of national sovereignty and environmental protection. On Tuesday, things escalated, as clashes broke out between protesters and police.

Echoing other nations, India steps up deportations

Turns out that it’s not just the United States, European countries, and South Africa that are ramping up deportation efforts. It’s India, too. The country has been expelling migrants – predominantly Muslims of Bengali heritage – across the 2,500-mile-long border with Bangladesh, sometimes in the middle of the night. The deportations, dubbed “push-ins,” have been going on for some time but have ramped up since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party won local elections in West Bengal, which borders Bangladesh, in May. The state’s new chief minister said in June that they had deported 10,000 illegal Bangladeshi migrants. The deportation push has exacerbated tensions between New Delhi and Dhaka, which have worsened since India provided safe haven for ousted Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina.

Iran and Oman eye a side hustle in Hormuz

After much speculation, Iran and the US-allied Oman are reportedly planning to collect tolls from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Before the war, the narrow waterway that handled one-fifth of the world’s oil was free to pass through, so if enacted, the fees could increase trade costs and represent a major source of leverage that Iran has gained from the conflict. The interim peace agreement signed by the US and Iran two weeks ago establishes free passage for vessels for 60 days, but left the door open for Tehran to monetize the route afterward. Oman, which had engaged in a precarious balancing act between Iran and the US during the war, proposed a service fee for shipping companies, modeled after the voluntary contribution in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. The US, meanwhile, has stood firmly against any scenario that differs from the pre-war status quo.

india modi bharatiya janata party bangladesh oman iran united states iran war strait of hormuz albania edi rama europe deportations

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