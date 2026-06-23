Gold bust along the Egypt-Sudan border

Egypt said on Monday it arrested more than 200 people along its southern border – most of them foreigners – as part of a crackdown on illegal gold mining and smuggling in the area. The border region is rich in mines: if you know the regional name “Nubia” you’re actually saying the ancient Egyptian word for gold: “nub.” These days illegal mining is rife, especially as war-wracked Sudan is unable to adequately police the industry on its side of the frontier. Gold accounts for some 70% of Sudan’s state revenue, but about half of all gold mined there leaves the country illegally. This has become a significant source of revenue for the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battling the Sudanese army. Although gold prices have fallen since reaching an all time high in January, they are still higher than in any six-month period in history.

Denmark’s center-left PM bets on taking a hardline immigration stance

Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, is promoting an initiative for the European Union to establish deportation centers outside the bloc by next year. In an interview with the Financial Times on Monday, Frederiksen said the idea is for centers outside the EU to host rejected asylum seekers who can’t be deported to their home countries. Frederiksen, a social democrat, has made waves for taking a hardline stance on immigration in a bid to counter the rise of the far-right in Denmark and elsewhere in Europe. The PM said that the effort, co-led by Italy, has received the backing of 19 EU countries, arguing for the relaxation of human rights standards in order to address irregular immigration. Frederiksen’s broader political wager is that Europe’s center-left can further their agendas by making concessions on immigration.

Human labor driving soccer’s AI revolution