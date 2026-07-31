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Migration chaos for Spain, Hamas agrees to a deal (in principle), More father-son drama in Brazilian election

Migrants from Morocco gather by the border fence as they cross the Spanish border

Migrants from Morocco gather by the border fence as they cross the Spanish border, swimming through the sea, as seen from Ceuta, Spain, July 31, 2026.

REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick
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Farida Dowidar,
Farida Dowidar

Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East & North Africa.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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July 31, 2026
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Migration crisis hits Spanish exclave of Ceuta

As many as 60,000 migrants from Morocco crossed into the Spanish exclave city of Ceuta yesterday in a chaotic rush that left 34 people dead. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the crossing during his visit today, blaming “trafficking gangs” for organizing it, though it’s still unclear what triggered the surge. Spain sent the military today to help manage the crisis and says it has already returned more than 25,000 migrants to Morocco. Located on Morocco’s northern coast, Ceuta has long been a gateway to Europe for migrants seeking entry into the EU. The incident is a setback for Sánchez, one of Europe’s few left-wing leaders who’s taken a pro-immigration stance while in office, and has handed fresh political ammo to Spain’s far-right Vox party. Other anti-immigration figures across Europe, including the UK’s Nigel Farage and Italy's Giorgia Meloni, also capitalized on the surge to bolster their arguments for tougher border controls.

Hamas says it’ll disarm, but there’s a dilemma

Hamas confirmed on Friday that it agreed to begin disarming under a new deal announced by US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace. If implemented, the deal would mark a significant step in the Board’s peace plan for Gaza and open the door to begin rebuilding the war-torn enclave. However, Hamas said their agreement is contingent on Israel ending “all forms of aggression” and withdrawing from the territory. Israel, for its part, has not officially endorsed the proposal and is “skeptical” of Hamas’ willingness to give up its weapons, considering armed struggle remains central to the group’s identity. The proposal gives both sides two weeks to outline an implementation schedule, but it is clear that for such a plan to potentially work, both sides must move in lockstep between withdrawal and disarmament.

Son of Brazil’s Lula under investigation

As if there weren’t enough family drama in the Brazilian presidential election already, federal police are now reportedly investigating one of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s sons for corruption. The son, Fabio Luis Lula da Silva, known as “Lulinha,” is suspected of influence peddling in connection with efforts to get the Health Ministry to work with specific medical cannabis distributors. President Lula, who spent nearly two years in prison in 2018 and 2019 on corruption charges that were later annulled, is not accused of wrongdoing himself, but the scandal could still affect his re-election bid. He currently leads Flávio Bolsonaro, son of jailed ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, by about six points in a hypothetical runoff. The election is in October.

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