Has Trump changed his view of Ukraine?

In this episode of ask ian, Ian Bremmer explains why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enters his latest White House meeting with President Trump in a stronger position than he did just a few months ago.
"Trump is nothing if not recency biased and pragmatic," Ian says. "If he thinks you're useful to him today, he will be more friendly."
Ian argues that Trump hasn't suddenly become more sympathetic toward Ukraine. Instead, Ukraine's recent battlefield performance has changed Trump's calculation. With Kyiv seen as gaining leverage and Russia appearing more constrained, working more closely with Ukraine has become more politically and strategically attractive for President Trump.
Ian also examines why Zelensky's attempts to tie Russia's support for Iran to the war in Ukraine are unlikely to change Trump's approach, before turning to Ukraine's own domestic political challenges, which includes corruption, leadership rivalries, and growing public scrutiny of Zelensky.
Despite those tensions, Ian argues Ukraine remains fundamentally different from Russia because public pressure continues to shape government decisions and democratic institutions remain intact.
"Trump is nothing if not recency biased and pragmatic," Ian says. "If he thinks you're useful to him today, he will be more friendly."
Ian argues that Trump hasn't suddenly become more sympathetic toward Ukraine. Instead, Ukraine's recent battlefield performance has changed Trump's calculation. With Kyiv seen as gaining leverage and Russia appearing more constrained, working more closely with Ukraine has become more politically and strategically attractive for President Trump.
Ian also examines why Zelensky's attempts to tie Russia's support for Iran to the war in Ukraine are unlikely to change Trump's approach, before turning to Ukraine's own domestic political challenges, which includes corruption, leadership rivalries, and growing public scrutiny of Zelensky.
Despite those tensions, Ian argues Ukraine remains fundamentally different from Russia because public pressure continues to shape government decisions and democratic institutions remain intact.