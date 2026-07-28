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Russia/Ukraine

Has Trump changed his view of Ukraine?

Has Trump changed his view of Ukraine?play icon
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Ian Bremmer
By Ian BremmerJuly 28, 2026
Ian Bremmer

Ian Bremmer is President and Founder of GZERO Media. He hosts the weekly digital and broadcast show, GZERO World, where he explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world, and takes your questions. Ian is also the President and Founder of GZERO Media’s parent company, Eurasia Group, the leading global political risk research and consulting firm. Ian earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from Stanford University, where he went on to become the youngest-ever national fellow at the Hoover Institution.

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In this episode of ask ian, Ian Bremmer explains why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enters his latest White House meeting with President Trump in a stronger position than he did just a few months ago.


"Trump is nothing if not recency biased and pragmatic," Ian says. "If he thinks you're useful to him today, he will be more friendly."

Ian argues that Trump hasn't suddenly become more sympathetic toward Ukraine. Instead, Ukraine's recent battlefield performance has changed Trump's calculation. With Kyiv seen as gaining leverage and Russia appearing more constrained, working more closely with Ukraine has become more politically and strategically attractive for President Trump.

Ian also examines why Zelensky's attempts to tie Russia's support for Iran to the war in Ukraine are unlikely to change Trump's approach, before turning to Ukraine's own domestic political challenges, which includes corruption, leadership rivalries, and growing public scrutiny of Zelensky.
Despite those tensions, Ian argues Ukraine remains fundamentally different from Russia because public pressure continues to shape government decisions and democratic institutions remain intact.
ian bremmeriranputinrussiatrumpukrainevolodymyr zelenskyrussia-ukraine war

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