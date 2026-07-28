Support for the UK’s incumbent Labour party has surpassed that of the far-right Reform UK for the first time since March 2025, according to weekly pollsters More in Common. Labour is now at 28%, Reform is in second place at 24%, while the Tories trail just behind at 22%. Labour’s poll bounce has been labeled the “Burnham Bounce”, thanks to new Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s first week in office. The Greens, meanwhile, who often draw away more progressive Labour supporters, dropped three points in the polls.
Hard Numbers
Labour takes the lead
Farida Dowidar
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By Farida DowidarJuly 28, 2026
Farida Dowidar
Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East & North Africa.