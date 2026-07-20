Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

The ‘gooolllll’ heard around the world

The ‘gooolllll’ heard around the world
Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick
By Will FitzpatrickJuly 20, 2026
Will Fitzpatrick
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time, prompting the emphatic call from Cantor, the Argentine-born announcer who has now been at the microphone for ten World Cups. But the 44-second call on Sunday wasn’t his longest of the tournament. That honor belongs to his 52-second celebration when Curaçao scored its first-ever World Cup goal against Germany earlier in the tournament. Cantor’s calls have been so energetic and beloved that even non-Spanish speakers started tuning into Telemundo. NBC Universal, which owns Telemundo, reported Telemundo’s coverage of the first 100 games was up 155% compared to the 2022 World Cup.

fifa world cup football spain argentina

Latest Videos

Mounting pressure between US and Iran with no end in sight play icon
Quick Take

Mounting pressure between US and Iran with no end in sight

Ukraine is gaining momentum, but the war is far from over
GZERO World Clips

Ukraine is gaining momentum, but the war is far from over

Is Ukraine turning the tide against Russia?
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Is Ukraine turning the tide against Russia?

Can Putin still outlast Ukraine?
Ian Explains

Can Putin still outlast Ukraine?

Putin, Trump, and the power of YES
Puppet Regime

Putin, Trump, and the power of YES

Was the NATO summit in Ankara a success?
GZERO Europe

Was the NATO summit in Ankara a success?

More For You

Betting on Trump

Betting on Trump
Farida Dowidar
Gabriel Perez, who has worked for the president since 2016, is under fire for his prediction market wagers, allegedly using his access to the speeches to make his bets. At times, Perez reportedly backed out of bets mid-speech when Trump skipped over portions of addresses that he’d bet would be mentioned. Kalshi, the platform used, detected unusual [...]

Hunger strike in India intensifies

Hunger strike in India intensifies
Farida Dowidar
Sonam Wangchuk has long campaigned for the reform of India’s corrupt and inefficient system of entrance exams for higher education. That issue is also central to the recently formed Cockroach Janata Party protest movement, led by people decades younger than Wangchuk, who is 59-years-old. In India, millions of students compete vigorously for a [...]

China’s economic engine cools

China’s economic engine cools
Will Fitzpatrick
China’s economy posted one of its slowest quarterly growth rates on record. The slowdown was hardly a surprise: earlier this year, Chinese officials set the country’s lowest growth target since 1991. The weak growth is not coming from a decrease in manufacturing. In fact, exports rose 27% year over year in June. Instead, it’s coming from sluggish [...]

No more father-son time for the Bolsonaros

No more father-son time for the Bolsonaros
Will Fitzpatrick
The ban comes after a court ruled that Flavio helped his father sidestep his court-ordered social media ban by publishing a letter on his behalf. The message, which highlighted Jair Bolsonaro’s support for Flávio’s presidential bid, was also viewed as premature campaigning, as Brazil’s election season cannot officially begin until Aug. 16. The ban [...]