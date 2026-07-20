Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time, prompting the emphatic call from Cantor, the Argentine-born announcer who has now been at the microphone for ten World Cups. But the 44-second call on Sunday wasn’t his longest of the tournament. That honor belongs to his 52-second celebration when Curaçao scored its first-ever World Cup goal against Germany earlier in the tournament. Cantor’s calls have been so energetic and beloved that even non-Spanish speakers started tuning into Telemundo. NBC Universal, which owns Telemundo, reported Telemundo’s coverage of the first 100 games was up 155% compared to the 2022 World Cup.
Hard Numbers
The ‘gooolllll’ heard around the world
Will Fitzpatrick
Make us preferred on Google