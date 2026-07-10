More American Jewish voters held a favorable view of the New York City mayor than of the Israeli prime minister, despite Mamdani’s outspoken criticism of Israel and reticence to condemn the slogan “globalize the intifada” on the campaign trail (Mamdani’s comments, or lack thereof, drew criticism from Jewish leaders). The findings underscore the growing frustration with Netanyahu in the American Jewish community, particularly over his handling of the war in Gaza. Netanyahu fared slightly better with the American public as a whole than with Jewish voters, according to the poll: his approval rating among all US voters was 10 points higher than among American Jewish voters.
Hard Numbers
Zohran over Bibi?
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonJuly 10, 2026
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.