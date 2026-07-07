Out of Le Pen-alty box

Between armed conflicts, climate disasters, and mass displacement, humanitarian needs are rising worldwide. At the same time, funding shortfalls and geopolitical uncertainty are straining the organizations on the frontlines of response. Artificial intelligence won’t fix the system, but it can help stretch our resources further. The question is whether we can deploy that technology quickly enough and responsibly enough to actually make a difference.

AI diffusion still remains uneven and inequitable, with low uptake particularly across the Global South. For many of the communities that stand to benefit most, questions of trust, accessibility, and cyber protection remain the biggest obstacles to adoption. So where is practical AI already making a difference? What partnerships are succeeding, and what can actually be achieved within the framework of today's global environment?

At this year's AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, our Global Stage panel discussion focuses on how AI can help humanitarian institutions serve people at greater scale — and what stands in the way. Join us on Thursday, July 9th at 11am ET/5 pm CEST to watch the live premiere.