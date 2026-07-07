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Out of Le Pen-alty box

Out of Le Pen-alty box
Farida Dowidar
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszJuly 07, 2026
Zac Weisz

Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.

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Le Pen, who leads the National Rally party, can run for president for a fourth time next year in 2027, after the Paris Court of Appeals shortened her ban on holding public office. However, she may have to run under conditions she won’t like: the court ruled Le Pen must wear an ankle bracelet, which she previously said she wouldn’t accept. Le Pen still has to choose whether to run again, or let 30-year-old Jordan Bardella lead France’s leading far-right party into next year’s election. Le Pen is expected to announce her political future tonight at 8pm local time (2pm ET).

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