US Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida, Wesley Hunt of Texas, and John James of Michigan all decided to run for statewide office – although Hunt lost in the Texas Senate primary. US Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah is retiring after his state redrew district lines, making it difficult for him to retain his seat. Some Republicans, notably former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have been trying to recruit a more diverse group of Republican candidates. That effort appears to be going backward, as US Sen. Tim Scott could be the only Black Republican left in Congress next year. “When you look at the Democrats, they actually look like America,” McCarthy said after leaving Congress in 2023. “When I look at my party, we look like the most restrictive country club in America.”
Hard Numbers
Hard Number: Black Republican exodus from the US House
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By Zac WeiszApril 27, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.