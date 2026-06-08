Kawata, a 35-year-old mayor of Yawata city, is preparing to take maternity leave, becoming the first elected official in Japan to do so. Japan has one of the oldest populations in the world as well as glaring gender gaps in government leadership. Though the country gained their first female prime minister last year, women make up less than 15% of Japan’s House of Representatives. Kawata hopes her announcement will be a “catalyst for changing the system,” encouraging the country to adopt policies friendlier to child-rearing and allow for more women to get involved in politics.