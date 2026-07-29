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GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

The rise (and fall?) of Nigel Farageplay icon

The rise (and fall?) of Nigel Farage

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Just months ago, Nigel Farage appeared unstoppable. After helping transform Britain's traditional two-party system into a fractured five-party race, the Reform UK leader was leading national polls and looked to have a real shot at power.

On GZERO World, Ian Bremmer sits down with former UK cabinet minister Rory Stewart to discuss Farage's remarkable political comeback, why Brexit supporters continued to rally behind him despite the UK's economic struggles, and how his anti-establishment message fueled Reform UK's rise. But now, a growing financial scandal threatens to upend that momentum.

Stewart explains why allegations surrounding millions of pounds in undeclared gifts could undermine the outsider image that made Farage so politically potent – and whether Britain's most successful populist can survive his biggest political test.

brexitnigel faragereform ukrory stewartuk politicsunited kingdom

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About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

GZERO Series

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