Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Iraqi Kurdish migrants’ perilous journey

Iraqi Kurdish migrants’ perilous journey
Will Fitzpatrick
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszJune 09, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Migrants often endure perilous journeys, be it crossing the Darien Gap on foot, the Mediterranean Sea in plastic dinghies, or the Sahara Desert under extreme heat. Along the way, there can be people who seek to exploit these migrants, as the BBC reported was the case for at least 300 Iraqi Kurds who were captured by Libyan militias in the North African country last summer. Over 100 have since been flown back to Kurdish-held areas of Iraq, some bearing scars that suggest forced operations to steal organs may have taken place. It’s not clear how many remain captive.

iraqkurdskurdistanlibyaimmigrationmigration

Latest Videos

The battle for the Senateplay icon
ask ian

The battle for the Senate

Americans are losing faith in the Supreme Court
GZERO World Clips

Americans are losing faith in the Supreme Court

Iran ceasefire frays
Quick Take

Iran ceasefire frays

US Supreme Court cases that could change the presidency
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

US Supreme Court cases that could change the presidency

Trump doesn't care about the midterms because Trump doesn't care about Congress
The Debrief

Trump doesn't care about the midterms because Trump doesn't care about Congress

Supreme Court to rule on birthright and more this month
GZERO World Clips

Supreme Court to rule on birthright and more this month

More For You

In first, Japanese mayor takes maternity leave

In first, Japanese mayor takes maternity leave
Zac Weisz
Kawata, a 35-year-old mayor of Yawata city, is preparing to take maternity leave, becoming the first elected official in Japan to do so. Japan has one of the oldest populations in the world as well as glaring gender gaps in government leadership. Though the country gained their first female prime minister last year, women make up less than 15% of [...]

Kast’s honeymoon is over

Kast’s honeymoon is over
Natalie Johnson
Kast’s honeymoon period is over, as soaring energy prices and issues with his flagship security policy have tanked his ratings. The right-wing leader is seeking a reset: in a bid to get the ball rolling on his security agenda, which he felt was moving too slowly, Kast pledged on Monday to intervene in 50 neighborhoods with high levels of criminal [...]

US manufacturers shedding jobs

US manufacturers shedding jobs
Natalie Johnson
Investment in manufacturing construction has also fallen 16% during that period, despite public investment pledges of some $900 billion from companies over the past year and a half. Donald Trump has promised to use tariffs, deregulation, and tax cuts to spur a “golden age” of manufacturing in the United States. But despite a modest increase in [...]

Cuba’s old guard gets even older

Cuba’s old guard gets even older
Will Fitzpatrick
Raúl Castro, younger brother of Fidel, has been synonymous with the Cuban regime that has frustrated and confounded American presidents for decades. Though he stepped back from official duties in 2021, he continues to serve as a symbolic leader and as the general of Cuba’s Revolutionary Armed Forces. But Castro is ringing in his birthday with an [...]