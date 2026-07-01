Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Ebola’s economic side effects

Ebola’s economic side effects
Natalie Johnson
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszJuly 01, 2026
Zac Weisz

Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

In addition to the health concerns from the Ebola outbreak, the UN is sounding the alarm on a potential development crisis in Africa sparked by the disease. The intergovernmental body warns that it could cost billions of dollars of the continent’s GDP, and that roughly 328,000 jobs stand to be lost if the disease spreads to countries like Rwanda and Angola. The economic spillovers of the disease could also push nearly 1 million more people into poverty, per the UN – with women especially vulnerable.

angola ebola outbreak economic impact rwanda united nations ebola

Latest Videos

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer returns for Season 9 play icon
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer returns for Season 9

Bill Maher: There are more checks on Trump's power than you think
GZERO World Clips

Bill Maher: There are more checks on Trump's power than you think

Bill Maher thinks Democrats need to take back patriotism
GZERO World Clips

Bill Maher thinks Democrats need to take back patriotism

US-China cooperation falls short on Russia-Ukraine war and AI
ask ian

US-China cooperation falls short on Russia-Ukraine war and AI

Is Trump the biggest global risk?
Quick Take

Is Trump the biggest global risk?

How will the Strait of Hormuz's closure impact food supply?
GZERO Live

How will the Strait of Hormuz's closure impact food supply?

More For You

The EU steels itself for tariffs

The EU steels itself for tariffs
Farida Dowidar
The trade bloc is also reducing its quota of tariff-free steel imports, as trade tensions mount with Beijing. The EU’s goal is to reduce its near-$400 billion annual trade deficit with China. However, the move could hurt other steel exporters with whom the EU has solid relations, including the UK, Ukraine, and Japan. Brussels isn’t the first to [...]

Sri Lanka launches drones against… mosquitoes

Sri Lanka launches drones against… mosquitoes
Farida Dowidar
Sri Lanka is facing one of the worst outbreaks of the mosquito-borne dengue virus in years. Amid energy shortages sparked by the war in Iran, dengue cases are straining hospital resources. In a bid to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, the Sri Lanka Air Force has launched drones to detect sites where the insects breed across the country’s [...]

Mass layoffs inbound at Volkswagen

Mass layoffs inbound at Volkswagen
This is not Fahrvergnügen. The company is set to axe one-sixth of its work force. The move reflects the tough fortunes of Germany‘s auto sector, which is under pressure from the flood of lower-cost Chinese car exports, as well as the effects of the Iran war and US tariffs. [...]

Record temperatures roil France

Record temperatures roil France
Farida Dowidar
An astonishing heat wave has swept across Europe this week, with France the hardest hit. The country recorded its hottest-ever day on Tuesday, only to break the record again on Wednesday. The extreme heat has led to tragedy: 40 people have drowned nationwide as they seek relief from the unbearable temperatures – many of them teenagers and swimming [...]