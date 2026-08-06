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Nigerian security forces free hundreds of abductees

Nigerian security forces free hundreds of abductees
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonAugust 06, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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In what Nigeria’s president described as the country’s largest single-day rescue operation, security forces freed hundreds of people from captivity in the northern Kainji Lake National Park. Authorities have not identified the kidnappers, but abductions by armed groups, including Boko Haram-linked militants, have become increasingly common to extract ransom payments. Twelve years ago, Boko Haram kidnapped nearly 300 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok. The UN warned earlier this year that kidnappings of schoolchildren are rising once again.

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