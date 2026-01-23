Hard numbers: US pitches “New Gaza,” Japan paves way for snap elections, “Sinners” smashes records, & More

The minimum amount of investment required to fulfil’s ambitious property plan for Gaza. Unveiling his proposal at Davos yesterday, the US president’s son-in-law wants to build shimmering skyscrapers along the enclave’s coast, and rebuild entire cities. With Hamas refusing to disarm and Israel still keeping a lock on Gaza, it’s unclear if the lofty plans will come to fruition.

16: The number of nominations that the horror film “Sinners” received for this year’s Academy Awards, eclipsing the previous record of 14. The flood of nominations also marks a watershed moment for the genre, which has been overlooked by award season in the past. The winners will be announced on March 15.

7,000: The number of Islamic State suspects the US says it will transfer from prisons in Syria to Iraq. The move follows growing concerns over prison security after the Syrian government forces retook control of parts of the country from a Kurdish-led militia backed by Washington.