Hard numbers: US pitches “New Gaza,” Japan paves way for snap elections, “Sinners” smashes records, & More

Middle East negotiator and son-in-law of President Trump, Jared Kushner talks with Israeli diplomats following a joint press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 September 2025.

Riley Callanan
By Riley CallananJanuary 23, 2026
$25 billion: The minimum amount of investment required to fulfil Jared Kushner’s ambitious property plan for Gaza. Unveiling his proposal at Davos yesterday, the US president’s son-in-law wants to build shimmering skyscrapers along the enclave’s coast, and rebuild entire cities. With Hamas refusing to disarm and Israel still keeping a lock on Gaza, it’s unclear if the lofty plans will come to fruition.

16: The number of nominations that the horror film “Sinners” received for this year’s Academy Awards, eclipsing the previous record of 14. The flood of nominations also marks a watershed moment for the genre, which has been overlooked by award season in the past. The winners will be announced on March 15.

7,000: The number of Islamic State suspects the US says it will transfer from prisons in Syria to Iraq. The move follows growing concerns over prison security after the Syrian government forces retook control of parts of the country from a Kurdish-led militia backed by Washington.

3: The months Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has spent in office before dissolving the lower house of Parliament and triggering a snap election. Speculation had mounted recently that Takaichi would call an election soon in hopes of help ingher governing party regain ground on the heels of major losses. An election is set to take place on Feb. 8. For more on Takaichi’s political gamble, read GZERO Zac Weisz’ analysis here.

