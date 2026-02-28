Skip to content
Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

The US and Israel launch war on Iran

The United States and Israel have launched massive military strikes on Iran. The stated goal: dismantle Iran’s nuclear program and ballistic missile capabilities. The unstated but increasingly clear objective: regime change.

In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer breaks down what this means.

