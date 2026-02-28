Latest Stories

Skip to content
GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

Is the US on the brink of war with Iran?play icon

Is the US on the brink of war with Iran?

NOTE: This episode was recorded before the US and Israel launched strikes into Iran. While events have moved quickly since then, the geopolitical state of play and key thinking leading up to this attack remains relevant.

Despite ongoing negotiations, President Trump is signaling that military pressure may be the only way to force Tehran’s hand. This week, Ian Bremmer speaks with Karim Sadjadpour, Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for Peace, who argues the president’s past Iran gambles have “been vindicated”, making further action more likely.

If strikes come, Iran has hinted that they’re going to regionalize the war, potentially targeting US bases or Gulf oil infrastructure. Inside Iran, meanwhile, there is “no country in the world with a greater gap between the aspirations of its people and the conduct of its government.” Whether escalation weakens the regime or strengthens it, Sadjadpour cautions, “military attack is a gamble”—and “no one can predict what comes after that.”

More from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

President Trump against the world

President Trump against the world

How Singapore navigates a fragmented world

How Singapore navigates a fragmented world

Can Europe stay united?

Can Europe stay united?

One year into Trump 2.0: How the world has changed

One year into Trump 2.0: How the world has changed

Maduro is gone. What happens now?

Maduro is gone. What happens now?

About the Show

Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

