Latest Stories

Puppet Regime

PUPPET REGIME is GZERO's award-winning political satire series that uses puppets to parody world leaders. Now more than ever, sometimes all you can do is laugh.

Trump and Khamenei hold last ditch Iran nuclear talks

Putin & Xi on Trump's Iran threats

Zelensky agrees with Trump on need for elections

Trump says Modi says he won't buy more oil from Russia

Bad Bunny makes it to the Oval Office

Trump announces new Olympic games

Putin's "Special Military Operation" Bop

Putin and Xi call about Greenland

Putin calls Trump about Venezuela invasion

About the Show

puppet_regime_1

Donald Trump, The Greatest American 2.0

The Donald is back in office, ready to claim and rename whatever he wants.

puppet_regime_2

Vladimir Putin, Meddler-in-Chief

America’s most persistent troll also loves to dish ruthless advice on his own AMA public access show.

puppet_regime_3

Mohammed bin Salman, The Crown Prince of Darkness

Just a regular guy who likes to tell jokes, make roasts, and order hits.

puppet_regime_4

Narendra Modi, Saffron Minister of India

Aspiring nationalist strongman but also…. heartthrob Bollywood crooner!

puppet_regime_5

Xi Jinping, President Emperor of the People's Republic of China

The big daddy of China, famous for his friendship with(out) limits.

puppet_regime_6

Kim Jong-Un, The Supremest Leader

This finely-coiffed, short-tempered despot has his weaknesses: for surf rock, edibles, and Cardi B.

puppet_regime_7

Volodymyr Zelensky, Humble President of Ukraine

Your friendly neighborhood freedom fighter, who could always use more ammo.

puppet_regime_8

Elon Musk, Tech Support

The world's richest man and biggest fan of chainsaws.

