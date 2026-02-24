Putin & Xi on Trump's Iran threats

Search
Donald Trump, The Greatest American 2.0
The Donald is back in office, ready to claim and rename whatever he wants.Watch now
Vladimir Putin, Meddler-in-Chief
America’s most persistent troll also loves to dish ruthless advice on his own AMA public access show.Watch now
Mohammed bin Salman, The Crown Prince of Darkness
Just a regular guy who likes to tell jokes, make roasts, and order hits.Watch now
Narendra Modi, Saffron Minister of India
Aspiring nationalist strongman but also…. heartthrob Bollywood crooner!Watch now
Xi Jinping, President Emperor of the People's Republic of China
The big daddy of China, famous for his friendship with(out) limits.Watch now
Kim Jong-Un, The Supremest Leader
This finely-coiffed, short-tempered despot has his weaknesses: for surf rock, edibles, and Cardi B.Watch now
Volodymyr Zelensky, Humble President of Ukraine
Your friendly neighborhood freedom fighter, who could always use more ammo.Watch now
Elon Musk, Tech Support
The world's richest man and biggest fan of chainsaws.Watch now