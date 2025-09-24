Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search

PUPPET REGIME

Newsletters

TV

Video

Podcasts

Global Stage

Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Putin, Lula, Xi, and Modi try to make a new order

Putin, Lula, Xi, and Modi try to make a new orderplay icon
- YouTube
youtu.be

Just order the pizza already. #PUPPETREGIME

Watch more PUPPET REGIME here!

puppet regimeputin puppetmodi puppetxi puppetlula puppetpolitical comedypuppetsatirecomedypizza