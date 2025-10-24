Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

Open Search

PUPPET REGIME

Newsletters

TV

Video

Podcasts

Global Stage

Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.
scroll to top arrow or icon

Trump and Putin’s Tomahawk song

Trump and Putin’s Tomahawk songplay icon
- YouTube
youtu.be

This week’s song and dance over Ukraine. #PUPPETREGIME

Watch more PUPPET REGIME!

puppet regimetrump puppetzelensky puppetputin puppetsatirecomedytomahawksukrainerussia