Latest Stories

In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer examines the second week of the US-Israel war with Iran and warns that the conflict risks spiraling into a longer and more destabilizing situation.
“This is a war owned completely by President Trump,” Ian says, calling it a “war of choice over a country thousands of miles away.” While Iran poses real threats, from its nuclear ambitions to its ballistic missile program, he argues that the decision to pursue regime change dramatically raises the stakes.
Meanwhile, the costs are already mounting: oil around $100 per barrel, rising global energy prices, regional instability, and growing risks of terrorism and retaliation.
Ian’s bottom line: “The longer this war goes on, the more unintended consequences we’re going to see.”
