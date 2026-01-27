Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

GZERO Europe

Watch insights on the latest news about Europe from Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Sweden.

Presented by

Greenland, tariffs, and the transatlantic relationshipplay icon

Greenland, tariffs, and the transatlantic relationship

In this episode of GZERO Europe, Carl Bildt examines how an eventful week in Davos further strained transatlantic relations and reignited tensions over Greenland.

President Trump arrived threatening new tariffs on Europe and pressing Denmark over Greenland. European leaders responded forcefully, arguing that the tariff threats would violate commitments made under the EU-US trade framework agreed in July. As Bildt notes, Europe made clear that the understanding would be “dead in the water” if Washington followed through.

The confrontation quickly escalated and then abruptly cooled. Trump withdrew the tariff threats and agreed to renewed talks, but Bildt says it left lasting scars. “Substantial damage has been done to the transatlantic relationship,” he argues, adding that trust in US leadership has eroded.

More from GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe

Trouble ahead for UK’s prime minister?

Trouble ahead for UK’s prime minister?

Are we entering a new era of nuclear weapons testing?

Are we entering a new era of nuclear weapons testing?

Warplanes strike Russian drones inside Poland

Warplanes strike Russian drones inside Poland

Denmark summons US envoy over alleged influence operations in Greenland

Denmark summons US envoy over alleged influence operations in Greenland

Trump-Putin-Zelensky meeting unlikely

Trump-Putin-Zelensky meeting unlikely

Is Europe’s attitude towards Israel shifting?

Is Europe’s attitude towards Israel shifting?

Key takeaways from the 2025 NATO Summit

Key takeaways from the 2025 NATO Summit

Is Serbia pivoting towards Ukraine?

Is Serbia pivoting towards Ukraine?

Ukraine drone strikes deep inside Russia

Ukraine drone strikes deep inside Russia

EU pressures Israel over Gaza, Romania surprises, Poland vote ahead

EU pressures Israel over Gaza, Romania surprises, Poland vote ahead

How will the Trump presidency influence elections in Europe?

How will the Trump presidency influence elections in Europe?

Why the US-Ukraine minerals deal is a win-win

Why the US-Ukraine minerals deal is a win-win

How Europe might respond to Trump's tariffs

How Europe might respond to Trump's tariffs

Turkey's protests & crackdowns complicate EU relations

Turkey's protests & crackdowns complicate EU relations

Is Europe finally ready to defend itself?

Is Europe finally ready to defend itself?

Is the US-Europe alliance permanently damaged?

Is the US-Europe alliance permanently damaged?

Trump's Ukraine peace plan confuses Europe leaders

Trump's Ukraine peace plan confuses Europe leaders

EU rolls back Syria sanctions for economic rebound

EU rolls back Syria sanctions for economic rebound

At Davos, all eyes are on Trump

At Davos, all eyes are on Trump

Why NATO launches a Baltic Sea operation

Why NATO launches a Baltic Sea operation

Why is TikTok being investigated by the EU over Romania's elections?

Why is TikTok being investigated by the EU over Romania's elections?

Can Syria rebuild to welcome returning refugees?

Can Syria rebuild to welcome returning refugees?

What France's government collapse means for Macron and Europe

What France's government collapse means for Macron and Europe

Leaders of Poland, Nordic & Baltic countries affirm strong support for Ukraine

Leaders of Poland, Nordic & Baltic countries affirm strong support for Ukraine

Europe's biggest concerns about Trump's return

Europe's biggest concerns about Trump's return

Germany faces political uncertainty after coalition collapse

Germany faces political uncertainty after coalition collapse

Europe's reaction to US election win: Gloom and despair

Europe's reaction to US election win: Gloom and despair

What does Russia give in exchange for North Korean troops?

What does Russia give in exchange for North Korean troops?

EU Summit focuses on migration crisis

EU Summit focuses on migration crisis

Is an EU-China trade war brewing?

Is an EU-China trade war brewing?

Europe's biggest concerns about Middle East, one year after Oct. 7

Europe's biggest concerns about Middle East, one year after Oct. 7

Putin's nuclear policy revision is a sign of weakness

Putin's nuclear policy revision is a sign of weakness

Can Zelensky's 'victory plan' bring peace to Ukraine?

Can Zelensky's 'victory plan' bring peace to Ukraine?

Ukraine frustrated by delay on long-range weapons

Ukraine frustrated by delay on long-range weapons

Why Egypt and Turkey finally resumed relations

Why Egypt and Turkey finally resumed relations

Starmer pursues EU alliances to soften Brexit blow

Starmer pursues EU alliances to soften Brexit blow

Ukraine's Kursk invasion complicates Putin's war efforts

Ukraine's Kursk invasion complicates Putin's war efforts

Ukraine's capture of POWs undermines Russia's narrative

Ukraine's capture of POWs undermines Russia's narrative

UK far-right riots and Elon Musk's role

UK far-right riots and Elon Musk's role

How to Work from Home (effectively)

How to Work from Home (effectively)

Starmer's plan to boost UK economy will take some time

Starmer's plan to boost UK economy will take some time

UK's new PM Starmer aims for closer EU ties

UK's new PM Starmer aims for closer EU ties

How Ukraine's EU membership would change Europe

How Ukraine's EU membership would change Europe

Macron's snap election gamble will have repercussions for France and EU

Macron's snap election gamble will have repercussions for France and EU

Macron's call for a snap election in France is a huge gamble

Macron's call for a snap election in France is a huge gamble

European Elections: What to expect

European Elections: What to expect

UK Prime Minister Sunak's push for early election will hardly boost his chances

UK Prime Minister Sunak's push for early election will hardly boost his chances

Why was Slovakia's Prime Minister attacked?

Why was Slovakia's Prime Minister attacked?

North Macedonia's EU membership bid complicated by new nationalist government

North Macedonia's EU membership bid complicated by new nationalist government

Tbilisi clashes: Georgia government pushes "Russian" bill risking EU candidacy

Tbilisi clashes: Georgia government pushes "Russian" bill risking EU candidacy

Europe needs to strengthen its defenses, says President Macron

Europe needs to strengthen its defenses, says President Macron

Europe welcomes US Ukraine package, but pushes to add even more aid

Europe welcomes US Ukraine package, but pushes to add even more aid

Ukraine will define the future of NATO

Ukraine will define the future of NATO

Does Europe face a resurging terrorist threat after the Moscow attack?

Does Europe face a resurging terrorist threat after the Moscow attack?

Moscow terror attack: What happens next?

Moscow terror attack: What happens next?

Putin wins another classic Soviet election

Putin wins another classic Soviet election

Why Sweden and Finland joined NATO

Why Sweden and Finland joined NATO

Ukraine is still standing two years after Russian invasion

Ukraine is still standing two years after Russian invasion

Alexei Navalny's death: A deep tragedy for Russia

Alexei Navalny's death: A deep tragedy for Russia

US approves F-16s for Turkey, moving Sweden NATO membership closer

US approves F-16s for Turkey, moving Sweden NATO membership closer

Ukraine pushes to stay top of mind at Davos 2024

Ukraine pushes to stay top of mind at Davos 2024

Will Macron’s moves regain him popularity in France?

Will Macron’s moves regain him popularity in France?

Europe's big political stories to watch in 2024

Europe's big political stories to watch in 2024

How will Henry Kissinger be remembered in Europe?

How will Henry Kissinger be remembered in Europe?

UN Security Council resolution calls for Gaza humanitarian pauses

UN Security Council resolution calls for Gaza humanitarian pauses

Russia leaves nuclear test ban treaty in show of public posturing

Russia leaves nuclear test ban treaty in show of public posturing

Putin tries to advance in Ukraine while world focuses on Gaza

Putin tries to advance in Ukraine while world focuses on Gaza

Can the EU get aid to Gaza?

Can the EU get aid to Gaza?

Israel-Hamas war: How is Europe responding?

Israel-Hamas war: How is Europe responding?

Kosovo-Serbia tensions worsen, hurting EU membership hopes

Kosovo-Serbia tensions worsen, hurting EU membership hopes

Ukraine-EU farm export dispute: Are there any consequences?

Ukraine-EU farm export dispute: Are there any consequences?

EU support for Ukraine holding up better than anyone expected

EU support for Ukraine holding up better than anyone expected

Ukraine shows success with long-range drone attacks against Russia

Ukraine shows success with long-range drone attacks against Russia

Sweden at higher risk of terrorism after Quran burnings

Sweden at higher risk of terrorism after Quran burnings

Russia's exit from Black Sea grain deal will drive up food prices

Russia's exit from Black Sea grain deal will drive up food prices

Ukraine's NATO & EU ambitions

Ukraine's NATO & EU ambitions

French riots highlight policing problem

French riots highlight policing problem

Prigozhin drama highlights Putin’s weakness

Prigozhin drama highlights Putin’s weakness

Boris Johnson remains a dangerous force in UK politics

Boris Johnson remains a dangerous force in UK politics

Nervous mood in Russia after drone strikes

Nervous mood in Russia after drone strikes

Expect another Erdogan presidency for Turkey

Expect another Erdogan presidency for Turkey

Sudan meltdown fuels Saharan instability

Sudan meltdown fuels Saharan instability

US intel leak could cause problems in Putin's Russia

US intel leak could cause problems in Putin's Russia

Macron's China visit hasn't moved Xi on Ukraine

Macron's China visit hasn't moved Xi on Ukraine

Swedish NATO bid caught in Erdoğan reelection effort

Swedish NATO bid caught in Erdoğan reelection effort

French protests strengthen the far right & far left

French protests strengthen the far right & far left

Israeli constitutional crisis despite compromise attempts

Israeli constitutional crisis despite compromise attempts

India's G-20 agenda overshadowed by Ukraine war

India's G-20 agenda overshadowed by Ukraine war

Ukraine war will last as long as Putin is in power

Ukraine war will last as long as Putin is in power

GZERO Series

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Quick Take

Quick Take

Quick Take
ask ian

ask ian

ask ian
Ian Explains

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
The Debrief

The Debrief

The Debrief