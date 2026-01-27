Latest Stories

In this episode of GZERO Europe, Carl Bildt examines how an eventful week in Davos further strained transatlantic relations and reignited tensions over Greenland.

President Trump arrived threatening new tariffs on Europe and pressing Denmark over Greenland. European leaders responded forcefully, arguing that the tariff threats would violate commitments made under the EU-US trade framework agreed in July. As Bildt notes, Europe made clear that the understanding would be “dead in the water” if Washington followed through.

The confrontation quickly escalated and then abruptly cooled. Trump withdrew the tariff threats and agreed to renewed talks, but Bildt says it left lasting scars. “Substantial damage has been done to the transatlantic relationship,” he argues, adding that trust in US leadership has eroded.