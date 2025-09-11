Warplanes strike Russian drones inside Poland

In this episode of GZERO Europe, Carl Bildt discusses Russia’s drone incursions into Poland.

Nineteen drones crossed into Polish airspace with some intercepted and shot down by warplanes. Bildt says the move by Russia was intentional and warns that “this is a clear act of aggression."

If tolerated, Bildt cautions it risks setting “a pattern where Russia step by step is going to up and increase this sort of direct, indirect attacks … not only against Ukraine… but also against NATO countries.”