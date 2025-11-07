Are we entering a new era of nuclear weapons testing?

Former Swedish Prime Ministerasks whether the world is sliding back into the dangerous era of open nuclear weapons testing, and it all started with a misunderstanding by US President

President Trump misinterpreted Vladimir Putin’s comments about nuclear-powered weapons; he reportedly ordered preparations to test US nuclear weapons, sparking Russia and North Korea to signal they might do the same.



Bildt explains how this confusion could reverse 35 years of progress in limiting nuclear tests and destabilize an already volatile world on GZERO Europe.